Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $37,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in International Business Machines by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 39,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $135.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.