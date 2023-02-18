RP Investment Advisors LP Has $3.48 Million Position in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

RP Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,100 shares during the quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Pontem were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pontem by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pontem in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pontem by 113.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pontem during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pontem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNTM opened at $10.25 on Friday. Pontem Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Pontem Company Profile

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

