RP Investment Advisors LP Sells 300,000 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

RP Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.38% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 15.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth about $808,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $2,141,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 797,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFE opened at $10.59 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.