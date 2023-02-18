RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. RPT Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 566,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RPT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 812.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

