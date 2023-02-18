Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.05-$12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.93 billion. Ryder System also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.05-12.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.17.

NYSE R opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.07. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $102.36. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ryder System by 20.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

