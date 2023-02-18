Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $972.51

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 972.51 ($11.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,082 ($13.13). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,062 ($12.89), with a volume of 248,322 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,000 ($12.14) to GBX 1,100 ($13.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Safestore Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 988.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 972.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 469.47.
Safestore Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Safestore news, insider Andy Jones sold 716,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 926 ($11.24), for a total value of £6,633,438.04 ($8,052,243.31).
Safestore Company Profile
Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.