Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $972.51

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 972.51 ($11.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,082 ($13.13). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,062 ($12.89), with a volume of 248,322 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,000 ($12.14) to GBX 1,100 ($13.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 988.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 972.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 469.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 20.40 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other Safestore news, insider Andy Jones sold 716,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 926 ($11.24), for a total value of £6,633,438.04 ($8,052,243.31).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

