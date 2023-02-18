San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 112.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE SJT opened at $10.10 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $15.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
