San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 112.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE SJT opened at $10.10 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $15.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

