Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,857 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.76% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $73,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

SRPT stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

