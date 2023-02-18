Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.67

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.46 ($0.03). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,423,209 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.67.
About Savannah Resources
Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.
