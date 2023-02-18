Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Savaria Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SISXF opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Savaria has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.
