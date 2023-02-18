Scotiabank Increases Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$26.50

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$33.00 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Dye & Durham Price Performance
DND stock opened at C$20.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.71. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$11.62 and a 12 month high of C$31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09.
Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.
Recommended Stories
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.