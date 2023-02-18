Scotiabank Increases Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$26.50

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$33.00 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Price Performance

DND stock opened at C$20.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.71. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$11.62 and a 12 month high of C$31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

About Dye & Durham

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

(Get Rating)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.