Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGEN. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $162.53 on Friday. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.26. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Seagen by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

