Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $99.62 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $99.62 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029089 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018869 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00216319 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,668.87 or 1.00056652 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00399233 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,221,732.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

