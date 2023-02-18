SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 18.20

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SEGRO Stock Up 3.6 %

SGRO stock opened at GBX 866.20 ($10.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 813.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 843.10. The company has a market cap of £10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 669.20 ($8.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,408 ($17.09).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.62) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.92) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.96) to GBX 960 ($11.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,054.60 ($12.80).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

