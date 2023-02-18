Seiren Games Network Reaches One Day Volume of $10,300.73 (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Seiren Games Network has a total market cap of $291.90 million and approximately $10,300.73 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Seiren Games Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seiren Games Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seiren Games Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

