Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $103.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $267,544.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,465 shares of company stock worth $3,222,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,312,000 after acquiring an additional 123,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,309,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.