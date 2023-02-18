Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its position in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,777 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the third quarter worth $149,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,778,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,667,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 110.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 263.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,628,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after buying an additional 1,180,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGST opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

