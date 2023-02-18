Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sempra by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 303,061 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,388,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,329,000 after acquiring an additional 166,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sempra Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

SRE stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.05. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.