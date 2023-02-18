SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

S has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.12.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Trading Down 2.8 %

S stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $39,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $39,686.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $39,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,446 shares of company stock worth $12,864,611 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.