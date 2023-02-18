Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,353,000 after purchasing an additional 448,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,387,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

