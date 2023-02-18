Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Shake Shack by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 390,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. Barclays increased their target price on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.64.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

