Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $182.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.88.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.