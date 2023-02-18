Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after buying an additional 1,085,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after buying an additional 683,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,941,000 after buying an additional 541,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

