Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,556 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 681,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 59.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 318,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 118,927 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,005,000 after buying an additional 59,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 43.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after buying an additional 158,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

