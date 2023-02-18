Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Waters by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Waters by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tikehau Investment Management acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $18,313,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Stock Up 0.4 %

WAT opened at $328.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.05. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.56.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.