Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Shares of RBA stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Stories

