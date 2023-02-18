Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.90 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,152 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. FMR LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Devon Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after buying an additional 797,813 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,042,000 after buying an additional 159,591 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,951,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,869,000 after buying an additional 679,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,161,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,470,000 after buying an additional 260,999 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN opened at $53.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.61.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

