Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $211.83 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $371.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.55.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

