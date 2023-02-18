Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.76. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.