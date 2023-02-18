Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,188 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,981,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,589 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after buying an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,614,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.