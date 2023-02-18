Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,040 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.4 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

