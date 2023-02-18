Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,652 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 28,133 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in HP by 50.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in HP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in HP by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.16 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

