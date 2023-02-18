Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,668 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

