Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 13,709 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 293,852 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 391,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,537,000 after buying an additional 98,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 101,799 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.11%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

