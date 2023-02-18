Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 14,692 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,692 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.
NYSE:ROK opened at $297.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $299.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.48.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.
