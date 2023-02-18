Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 20,383 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,383 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 116.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 42.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158,744 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 118.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,233 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

