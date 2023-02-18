Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,238 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 25.3% in the third quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Waters by 3.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Waters by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $328.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.