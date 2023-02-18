Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,267 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $6,278,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 22,523 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $247.79 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

