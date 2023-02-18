Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,725,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,501,000 after buying an additional 166,839 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.97.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $320.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.68. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

