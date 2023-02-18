Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in VeriSign by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 468,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after purchasing an additional 80,911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 126,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 89,181 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,245,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,245,307.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,885. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $204.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.55. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

