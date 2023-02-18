Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.19. 14,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 61,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,438,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,665,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,453,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,596,000.

