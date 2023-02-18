Short Interest in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Drops By 9.5%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 37.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,690. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

