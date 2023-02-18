Short Interest in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Declines By 9.1%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,260,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 15,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE AEO traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 3,532,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,554. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 246,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.