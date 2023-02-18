Short Interest in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Increases By 5.6%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Ares Management stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 512,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,469. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.15. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 287.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and have sold 5,221,973 shares worth $161,492,492. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

