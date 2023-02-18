Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Drops By 10.2%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atento in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.
Atento Trading Down 12.2 %
Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atento will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.
Atento Company Profile
Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
