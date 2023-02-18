Short Interest in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Declines By 7.3%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,600 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

