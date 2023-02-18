Short Interest in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Grows By 5.0%

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the January 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,079. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.79. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

