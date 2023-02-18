Short Interest in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Declines By 8.5%

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 784,500 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 857,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 393,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.19. 484,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $217.92 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.11 and its 200-day moving average is $266.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.77%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 21.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.