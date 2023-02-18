Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Rises By 5.8%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 8,840,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Chesapeake Energy

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.