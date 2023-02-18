Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Decreases By 9.9%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 300,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ClearOne in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLRO opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.76. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

